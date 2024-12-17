U.S. Approves $300 Million KDX-II Destroyer Upgrade for South Korea

The U.S. State Department has given the green light to a proposed $300 million sale aimed at upgrading South Korea's KDX-II Class Destroyers. The announcement signifies an important step in bolstering the defense capabilities of a key U.S. ally in the region.

According to the Pentagon, the upgrade program's principal contractors will include BAE Systems, a major player in the defense sector. This move underlines the ongoing partnership and collaboration between the U.S. and South Korean defense industries.

The deal reflects the commitment of both nations to maintaining regional security and enhancing bilateral defense ties, as tensions persist in the Asia-Pacific area.

(With inputs from agencies.)