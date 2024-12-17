U.S. Approves $300 Million KDX-II Destroyer Upgrade for South Korea
The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $300 million deal to enhance South Korea's KDX-II Class Destroyers. BAE Systems will be among the key contractors involved in this defense initiative, highlighting a strengthening of military ties between the two nations.
The U.S. State Department has given the green light to a proposed $300 million sale aimed at upgrading South Korea's KDX-II Class Destroyers. The announcement signifies an important step in bolstering the defense capabilities of a key U.S. ally in the region.
According to the Pentagon, the upgrade program's principal contractors will include BAE Systems, a major player in the defense sector. This move underlines the ongoing partnership and collaboration between the U.S. and South Korean defense industries.
The deal reflects the commitment of both nations to maintaining regional security and enhancing bilateral defense ties, as tensions persist in the Asia-Pacific area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- South Korea
- KDX-II
- Destroyers
- defense
- BAE Systems
- Pentagon
- sale
- upgrade
- military
ALSO READ
Biden's Bold Pardon: A Father's Unyielding Defense
EU Approaches Agreement on Defense Enhancement Fund
Pentagon Confirms: Ceasefire Between Israel and Hezbollah Holds Steady
US Bolsters Ukraine's Defense with $725M Military Package
Showdown on Capitol Hill: Budget, Relief, and Defense Under Scrutiny