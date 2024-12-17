China Extends Visa-Free Transit to Boost Tourism

The National Immigration Administration of China has announced a significant extension of its visa-free transit policy, now permitting eligible foreign visitors to stay for up to 240 hours, compared to the earlier 72-144 hours.

This abrupt policy shift took effect on Tuesday and was publicized through the agency's official Wechat account. It stipulates that travelers from 54 nations, including Russia, the United States, and Canada, who are enroute to a third-country destination, may enter China through any of the 60 operational ports without a visa, provided they leave within 10 days.

China aims to stimulate its tourism sector by eliminating visa requirements for certain travelers. This expansion follows the re-opening of borders post-COVID-19, which has significantly increased visitor numbers, with 8.2 million inbound trips reported in the third quarter of 2024 alone.

