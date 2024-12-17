Left Menu

China Extends Visa-Free Transit to Boost Tourism

China has extended its visa-free transit policy, allowing eligible travelers to stay up to 10 days. This initiative aims to attract more foreign visitors following its reopening after COVID-19 lockdowns. Citizens from 54 countries can transit from 60 open ports to enhance tourism and economic activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 08:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 08:32 IST
The National Immigration Administration of China has announced a significant extension of its visa-free transit policy, now permitting eligible foreign visitors to stay for up to 240 hours, compared to the earlier 72-144 hours.

This abrupt policy shift took effect on Tuesday and was publicized through the agency's official Wechat account. It stipulates that travelers from 54 nations, including Russia, the United States, and Canada, who are enroute to a third-country destination, may enter China through any of the 60 operational ports without a visa, provided they leave within 10 days.

China aims to stimulate its tourism sector by eliminating visa requirements for certain travelers. This expansion follows the re-opening of borders post-COVID-19, which has significantly increased visitor numbers, with 8.2 million inbound trips reported in the third quarter of 2024 alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

