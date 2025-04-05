Left Menu

RSS Celebrates Centennial: A Journey of Selfless Service and Ideals

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat visits Varanasi, emphasizing ideals of Shivaji Maharaj and Hanumanji. During RSS's centennial year, Bhagwat underscores the Sangh's commitment to societal welfare over personal gain. Prime Minister Modi also recognized RSS's contributions during recent events in Nagpur marking the milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 12:11 IST
RSS Celebrates Centennial: A Journey of Selfless Service and Ideals
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat visited Varanasi to commemorate the organization's centenary. His visit included paying respects at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath and Kal Bhairav Temples. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently acknowledged the RSS's milestone during his visit to Nagpur.

During a 'Yugandhar' book launch speech in Varanasi on April 1, Bhagwat reiterated the Sangh's focus on societal betterment. He emphasized the principle of societal welfare, with ideals drawn from historical figures like Shivaji Maharaj and Hanumanji.

Addressing a Nagpur gathering, Bhagwat highlighted society's acceptance of RSS volunteers through decades of service. As the organization approaches its 100th anniversary celebrations, Bhagwat noted that the RSS's philosophy prioritizes society over self, dedicating 23 hours to societal welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025