RSS Celebrates Centennial: A Journey of Selfless Service and Ideals

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat visited Varanasi to commemorate the organization's centenary. His visit included paying respects at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath and Kal Bhairav Temples. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently acknowledged the RSS's milestone during his visit to Nagpur.

During a 'Yugandhar' book launch speech in Varanasi on April 1, Bhagwat reiterated the Sangh's focus on societal betterment. He emphasized the principle of societal welfare, with ideals drawn from historical figures like Shivaji Maharaj and Hanumanji.

Addressing a Nagpur gathering, Bhagwat highlighted society's acceptance of RSS volunteers through decades of service. As the organization approaches its 100th anniversary celebrations, Bhagwat noted that the RSS's philosophy prioritizes society over self, dedicating 23 hours to societal welfare.

