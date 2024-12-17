Left Menu

Granules India Secures USFDA Nod for ADHD Generic Drug

Granules India's subsidiary, Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc, has received approval from the USFDA for its generic version of Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate chewable tablets, used for ADHD and binge eating disorder. The drug provides a cost-effective alternative to Takeda Pharmaceuticals' Vyvanse and is listed on the FDA Drug Shortages List.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:51 IST
Granules India Secures USFDA Nod for ADHD Generic Drug
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Granules India announced on Tuesday that its subsidiary, Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc, has secured approval from the US health regulator to produce a generic medication for treating attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has greenlit the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate chewable tablets, according to the company’s statement.

This medication, a cost-saving equivalent to Takeda Pharmaceuticals' Vyvanse chewable tablets, is approved for both ADHD and moderate to severe binge eating disorder in multiple strengths and is currently listed on the FDA Drug Shortages List, highlighting its essential role in patient care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024