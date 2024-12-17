Left Menu

A Million Syrians Eye Return Following Assad's Departure

The U.N. refugee agency forecasts that 1 million Syrian refugees may return in early 2025. A recent rebel takeover ousted President Bashar al-Assad, prompting significant movements of people. The agency urges countries not to force refugees back, amid ongoing humanitarian challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:06 IST
A Million Syrians Eye Return Following Assad's Departure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations refugee agency anticipates the return of approximately one million Syrian refugees in the first half of 2025, following the recent ousting of President Bashar al-Assad. This shift was triggered by a sudden rebel surge, creating a volatile political landscape in Syria.

The agency's director for the Middle East and North Africa, Rema Jamous Imseis, emphasized the need for donor support amid ongoing humanitarian requirements. With one million people reportedly displaced since the rebellion, Imseis urged hosts to protect Syrians who have sought asylum in neighboring countries, including Turkey, Lebanon, and Jordan.

As some nations consider pausing asylum processes for Syrians, UNHCR has issued advisories against forced returns, citing uncertainties about Syria's stability under new leadership by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group. Imseis insists it's crucial to resolve this before any decisions are made about the return of refugees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024