A Million Syrians Eye Return Following Assad's Departure

The United Nations refugee agency anticipates the return of approximately one million Syrian refugees in the first half of 2025, following the recent ousting of President Bashar al-Assad. This shift was triggered by a sudden rebel surge, creating a volatile political landscape in Syria.

The agency's director for the Middle East and North Africa, Rema Jamous Imseis, emphasized the need for donor support amid ongoing humanitarian requirements. With one million people reportedly displaced since the rebellion, Imseis urged hosts to protect Syrians who have sought asylum in neighboring countries, including Turkey, Lebanon, and Jordan.

As some nations consider pausing asylum processes for Syrians, UNHCR has issued advisories against forced returns, citing uncertainties about Syria's stability under new leadership by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group. Imseis insists it's crucial to resolve this before any decisions are made about the return of refugees.

(With inputs from agencies.)