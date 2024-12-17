Left Menu

Empowering Women in Healthcare: A Step Towards a Developed Society

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the significant role of women in medicine during AIIMS Mangalagiri's first convocation, highlighting India's growth as a developed society. She urged young doctors to prioritize service in underserved areas and called for continual innovation in healthcare to tackle emerging challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:23 IST
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the inaugural convocation at AIIMS Mangalagiri, spotlighting the vital contributions of women in India's medical sector as evidence of societal progress. Murmu highlighted the need for holistic health and universal care as a guiding principle for medical professionals.

The President underscored the importance of initiatives like Ayushman Bharat in making healthcare accessible, urging society to ensure no one is deprived of medical services. Murmu also stressed the significance of India's growing role in global medical tourism, thanks to the expertise of Indian doctors.

Addressing the young medics, she advocated prioritizing rural healthcare and focusing on service, learning, and research, while choosing fame over fortune. By highlighting AIIMS Mangalagiri's cytogenetics lab, she expressed confidence in innovative medical solutions for emerging challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

