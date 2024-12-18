Karnataka BJP Calls for Judicial Probe into Maternal Deaths

The Karnataka BJP launched a severe criticism against the ruling Congress following a series of maternal deaths across the state, notably in areas like Ballari, Raichur, Chitradurga, and Davangere. Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, described the state's medical department as 'ailing' and controlled by a 'medical mafia.'

Ashoka highlighted that the substandard drugs supplied were a significant cause of these maternal fatalities. He demanded an urgent judicial investigation led by a sitting High Court Judge to unravel the details of the incident and hold accountable those responsible.

The BJP also called for swift and stringent action against the drug manufacturers distributing these harmful drugs to the state's health department and underscored the necessity of regaining public trust in government healthcare systems. Additionally, Ashoka expressed concerns over psychotropic medicines being sold to addicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)