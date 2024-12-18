Left Menu

Heroic Rescue Mission: Cave Explorer Saved After Dramatic Ordeal

Ottavia Piana, a cave explorer, was rescued after being trapped for more than three days following a fall in Italy's Abisso Bueno Fonteno cave network. Despite suffering injuries, she showcased resilience. The 75-hour mission ended successfully thanks to experienced rescuers and Piana's determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

A dramatic rescue unfolded in Italy as emergency services successfully extracted a cave explorer, Ottavia Piana, who had been trapped for over three days after a fall. The incident, closely monitored by Italians, concluded with Piana being airlifted to a hospital in Bergamo.

Piana, 32, sustained significant injuries including back and rib damages and suspected facial and knee fractures after plummeting eight meters in the Abisso Bueno Fonteno cave network. Despite the ordeal, she was conscious but visibly exhausted and in pain when the rescuer team reached her.

Federico Catania of the CNSAS highlighted the role of specialist teams in accelerating the rescue by using small explosives to remove obstacles. Praising Piana's resilience, Catania defended her against criticisms, emphasizing her experience and preparedness for such expeditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

