Occultist's ICU Ritual Sparks Hospital Probe

The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital is investigating after a video showing an occultist performing a ritual on an ICU patient went viral, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Mukesh Bhuva, shared the video on Instagram, claiming his ritual had a healing effect on the patient.

Hospital superintendent Dr. Rakesh Joshi dismissed these claims, asserting the critical role of medical staff, and announced a CCTV review to understand how Bhuva accessed the ICU.

