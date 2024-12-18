Occultist's ICU Ritual Sparks Hospital Probe
A video showing an occultist performing a ritual in an ICU went viral, prompting Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to launch an investigation. The hospital's superintendent debunked the occultist's claims of healing powers and emphasized the medical team's efforts. This incident has led to calls for immediate action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:33 IST
- Country:
- India
The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital is investigating after a video showing an occultist performing a ritual on an ICU patient went viral, according to an official statement on Wednesday.
The man, identified as Mukesh Bhuva, shared the video on Instagram, claiming his ritual had a healing effect on the patient.
Hospital superintendent Dr. Rakesh Joshi dismissed these claims, asserting the critical role of medical staff, and announced a CCTV review to understand how Bhuva accessed the ICU.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- occultist
- ICU
- Ahmedabad Hospital
- probe
- viral video
- Mukesh Bhuva
- ritual
- superstition
- CCTV
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High Court Quashes Arms Licence Order in Viral Video Case
Spiritual Renewal: Goa Celebrates St. Francis Xavier Feast
From Political Power to Spiritual Service: Akali Leaders Face Religious Punishment
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Fusion of Spirituality and Culture
Sara Ali Khan's Spiritual Chic: A New Trend at Mumbai Airport