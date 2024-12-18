Left Menu

Occultist's ICU Ritual Sparks Hospital Probe

A video showing an occultist performing a ritual in an ICU went viral, prompting Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to launch an investigation. The hospital's superintendent debunked the occultist's claims of healing powers and emphasized the medical team's efforts. This incident has led to calls for immediate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital is investigating after a video showing an occultist performing a ritual on an ICU patient went viral, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Mukesh Bhuva, shared the video on Instagram, claiming his ritual had a healing effect on the patient.

Hospital superintendent Dr. Rakesh Joshi dismissed these claims, asserting the critical role of medical staff, and announced a CCTV review to understand how Bhuva accessed the ICU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

