Controversy Erupts After 'Spiritual Cleansing' in Odisha Assembly

Opposition BJD legislators in Odisha sprinkled 'Ganga Jal' in the Assembly, alleging it was 'spiritually polluted' by police entry during a Congress protest. The Speaker criticized the act, while the opposition highlighted police actions as shameful, relating it to previous protests using spiritual rituals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-03-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 13:01 IST
In a dramatic move, opposition BJD legislators resorted to sprinkling 'Ganga Jal' within the Odisha Assembly on Thursday. They claimed this action was necessary to cleanse the premises spiritually after police officers entered during a Congress protest demanding a probe into crimes against women.

On Tuesday night, police had entered the Well of the House to forcibly remove Congress members who were staging a protest. Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik spearheaded the BJD members in performing this purification ritual, aligning their actions with previous protests.

The incident drew sharp criticism from Speaker Surama Padhy, who labeled the purification attempt as inappropriate. Moreover, BJD members condemned the police for restricting their movement on Wednesday, protesting against what they see as overreach by law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

