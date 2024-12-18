Left Menu

First Severe H5N1 Bird Flu Case Discovered in U.S.

The CDC reported the first severe human H5N1 bird flu case in the U.S., found in Louisiana. The infection is linked to backyard poultry, distinct from previous cases in cows and poultry. Although the risk remains low, the CDC is monitoring the virus's different genotypes closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:36 IST
First Severe H5N1 Bird Flu Case Discovered in U.S.

A severe case of H5N1 bird flu has led to the hospitalization of a patient in Louisiana, marking the first known instance of such an illness in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Confirmed by the agency on Friday, the CDC noted that sporadic severe human cases are not unanticipated. This follows similar incidents in other regions, as seen in 2024 and earlier, some of which resulted in fatalities. Despite the worrying case, the CDC maintains that the public risk remains low.

Partial viral genome testing indicates that the virus strain belongs to the D1.1 genotype, which has recently been identified in wild birds and poultry and human cases in Canada and Washington. In contrast, the B3.13 genotype appeared in dairy cows, various U.S. human cases, and poultry outbreaks, the CDC reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024