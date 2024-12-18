First Severe H5N1 Bird Flu Case Discovered in U.S.

A severe case of H5N1 bird flu has led to the hospitalization of a patient in Louisiana, marking the first known instance of such an illness in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Confirmed by the agency on Friday, the CDC noted that sporadic severe human cases are not unanticipated. This follows similar incidents in other regions, as seen in 2024 and earlier, some of which resulted in fatalities. Despite the worrying case, the CDC maintains that the public risk remains low.

Partial viral genome testing indicates that the virus strain belongs to the D1.1 genotype, which has recently been identified in wild birds and poultry and human cases in Canada and Washington. In contrast, the B3.13 genotype appeared in dairy cows, various U.S. human cases, and poultry outbreaks, the CDC reported.

