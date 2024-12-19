Mystery Illness Claims Eight Lives in Rajouri

An unknown illness has claimed eight lives in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, creating a sense of urgency among health officials and local authorities. Another child succumbed to the mysterious disease on Wednesday at a local hospital, spurring efforts to uncover the cause behind the outbreak.

A specialized Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) mobile laboratory has been sent to Rajouri to expedite the investigation process. Officials confirmed that Ashfaq Ahmed, a 12-year-old boy, succumbed after being hospitalized for six days, marking him the latest victim. His transfer to Chandigarh for advanced treatment proved unsuccessful.

The tragic fatalities mostly involved children from two families in Badhaal village of Kotranka tehsil. The Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma, personally visited the affected area as a central expert team mobilizes to assist in managing this health crisis.

