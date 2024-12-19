Shahid Kapoor Joins Nutrela: A New Era in Fitness and Wellness
Nutrela Nutrition, a leading nutraceutical brand by Patanjali Foods Limited, appoints Shahid Kapoor as brand ambassador. Kapoor's dedication to health aligns with Nutrela's mission to promote holistic wellness. Nutrela provides certified nutraceuticals addressing modern lifestyle challenges. Their products support fitness, mental clarity, and overall vitality.
In a significant move, Nutrela Nutrition, a standout name in the nutraceutical industry, has signed Bollywood luminary Shahid Kapoor as its brand ambassador. Known for his commitment to fitness, Kapoor's collaboration with Nutrela aims to inspire health-conscious consumers to embrace the brand's natural wellness approach.
Nutrela offers a diverse selection of bio-fermented and vegetarian nutraceutical options produced by Patanjali Foods Limited. Its products are designed to combat the negative impacts of today's fast-paced lifestyles and chemical-based medicines. The brand stands by its promise of delivering 'Balanced, Natural, & Healthy Nutrition.'
Renowned for its extensive range, Nutrela Nutrition supports various health aspects with its products like Isoveda Whey Protein and Nutrela Daily Active. CEO Sanjeev Asthana affirmed that Kapoor's involvement highlights Nutrela's core values and its dedication to advancing public health through natural solutions.
