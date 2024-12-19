Left Menu

Shahid Kapoor Joins Nutrela: A New Era in Fitness and Wellness

Nutrela Nutrition, a leading nutraceutical brand by Patanjali Foods Limited, appoints Shahid Kapoor as brand ambassador. Kapoor's dedication to health aligns with Nutrela's mission to promote holistic wellness. Nutrela provides certified nutraceuticals addressing modern lifestyle challenges. Their products support fitness, mental clarity, and overall vitality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 10:13 IST
Shahid Kapoor Joins Nutrela: A New Era in Fitness and Wellness
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Nutrela Nutrition, a standout name in the nutraceutical industry, has signed Bollywood luminary Shahid Kapoor as its brand ambassador. Known for his commitment to fitness, Kapoor's collaboration with Nutrela aims to inspire health-conscious consumers to embrace the brand's natural wellness approach.

Nutrela offers a diverse selection of bio-fermented and vegetarian nutraceutical options produced by Patanjali Foods Limited. Its products are designed to combat the negative impacts of today's fast-paced lifestyles and chemical-based medicines. The brand stands by its promise of delivering 'Balanced, Natural, & Healthy Nutrition.'

Renowned for its extensive range, Nutrela Nutrition supports various health aspects with its products like Isoveda Whey Protein and Nutrela Daily Active. CEO Sanjeev Asthana affirmed that Kapoor's involvement highlights Nutrela's core values and its dedication to advancing public health through natural solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024