Caroline Garcia Faces Setbacks: Fitness Concerns Before French Open

Former world number four, Caroline Garcia, has announced her withdrawal from the Madrid Open this month due to a persistent back injury, casting uncertainty over her readiness for the upcoming French Open.

The 31-year-old French tennis star opted out of the Rouen Open after experiencing second-round exits at Indian Wells and Miami, and she may also miss the Rome event, which is part of the buildup to Roland Garros.

Garcia, who achieved WTA Finals victory in 2022 and reached the U.S. Open semi-finals, has been a beacon of hope for French fans seeking a homegrown champion at Roland Garros, although she has yet to progress beyond the quarter-finals there. Determined to overcome this hurdle, Garcia expressed her commitment to recovery, aiming to approach the French Open with strength and health.

