Tragic Traffic Night: Deadly Accidents Strike Afghanistan

Two late-night traffic accidents in southeastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province resulted in at least 44 deaths and 76 injuries. Both incidents involved buses, with one crashing into a fuel tanker and the other into a cargo truck. Afghanistan's poor infrastructure contributes to frequent traffic accidents.

Two late-night traffic accidents in southeastern Afghanistan have resulted in at least 44 fatalities, local authorities reported on Thursday.

The collisions occurred on Wednesday in Ghazni province, involving buses that crashed into a fuel tanker and a cargo truck, respectively. Hamidullah Nisar, head of the Taliban-run Information and Culture department, confirmed the incidents and noted that 76 individuals sustained injuries, with some in critical condition.

Traffic accidents are an ongoing issue in Afghanistan, exacerbated by inadequate infrastructure and the lasting effects of decades-long conflict that concluded in 2021 when foreign forces withdrew and the Taliban assumed control.

