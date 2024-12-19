Left Menu

Brazil's Lula Cleared for Return to Brasilia after Health Scare

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been cleared to travel back to Brasilia after a successful CT scan revealed no remaining head hematoma. The 79-year-old leader had been hospitalized earlier this month, undergoing two surgeries to address the issue.

Updated: 19-12-2024 19:04 IST
Brazil's Lula Cleared for Return to Brasilia after Health Scare
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been given the all-clear to return to Brasilia following a successful CT scan at Sao Paulo's Sirio-Libanes Hospital, according to his physician Dr. Roberto Kalil Filho.

The prominent leftist leader, aged 79, had faced a health scare earlier in the month, which required hospitalization and two critical surgeries to address a head hematoma.

Dr. Kalil Filho confirmed that Lula no longer shows traces of the hematoma that initially necessitated the medical procedures, ensuring his safe return to the Brazilian capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

