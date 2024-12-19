Brazil's Lula Cleared for Return to Brasilia after Health Scare

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been given the all-clear to return to Brasilia following a successful CT scan at Sao Paulo's Sirio-Libanes Hospital, according to his physician Dr. Roberto Kalil Filho.

The prominent leftist leader, aged 79, had faced a health scare earlier in the month, which required hospitalization and two critical surgeries to address a head hematoma.

Dr. Kalil Filho confirmed that Lula no longer shows traces of the hematoma that initially necessitated the medical procedures, ensuring his safe return to the Brazilian capital.

