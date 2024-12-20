U.S. Markets Face Mixed Signals as Rate Outlook Shifts

In a session marked by both relief and apprehension, U.S. stocks ended Thursday with minimal change. This stabilization followed a sharp dip as markets absorbed the Federal Reserve's adjusted forecast of fewer interest rate cuts for 2025 compared to initial expectations.

Economic data aligned with the Fed's outlook, showing a significant drop in weekly initial jobless claims and a revised GDP growth for the third quarter at 3.1%. However, market anxiety lingered over potential rate hikes linked to rising inflation, failing to sustain early-session gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to end its ten-session losing streak with a modest rise, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite sustained slight losses. Traders, remaining cautious, foresee minimal rate adjustments ahead, shifting their focus to regulatory changes under the new Trump administration.

