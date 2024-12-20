U.S. Markets Face Mixed Signals as Rate Outlook Shifts
U.S. stocks showed little change after a mixed session, as new Federal Reserve guidance indicated fewer rate cuts and higher inflation in 2025. Despite a slight increase in economic optimism, concerns about future rate hikes led to market skittishness, barely breaking the Dow's ten-session losing streak.
In a session marked by both relief and apprehension, U.S. stocks ended Thursday with minimal change. This stabilization followed a sharp dip as markets absorbed the Federal Reserve's adjusted forecast of fewer interest rate cuts for 2025 compared to initial expectations.
Economic data aligned with the Fed's outlook, showing a significant drop in weekly initial jobless claims and a revised GDP growth for the third quarter at 3.1%. However, market anxiety lingered over potential rate hikes linked to rising inflation, failing to sustain early-session gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to end its ten-session losing streak with a modest rise, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite sustained slight losses. Traders, remaining cautious, foresee minimal rate adjustments ahead, shifting their focus to regulatory changes under the new Trump administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RBI Faces Tough Choices: Growth Vs Inflation in Upcoming Policy Decisions
Trump vs. The Fed: A Battle Over Borrowing Costs and Inflation
RBI's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Growth
Lingering food prices pressures likely to keep inflation elevated in Q3; Rabi production to bring relief: RBI Guv.
INFLATION, ALONG WITH EXTERNAL HEADWINDS, POSES CHALLENGES TO INDIA'S GROWTH PROSPECTS – DUN & BRADSTREET