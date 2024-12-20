Left Menu

Novo Nordisk's CagriSema: A New Contender in Obesity Treatment

Novo Nordisk's experimental obesity drug, CagriSema, showed a 22.7% weight reduction in a late-stage trial, falling short of the anticipated 25%. This result is a setback for Novo Nordisk, which aims to position CagriSema as a potent successor to Wegovy in the competitive obesity drug market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:18 IST
Novo Nordisk's CagriSema: A New Contender in Obesity Treatment

Novo Nordisk reported on Friday that its experimental obesity drug, CagriSema, achieved a 22.7% weight reduction in overweight patients during a late-stage trial. This figure is lower than the 25% weight loss the Danish pharmaceutical company had initially anticipated.

The less-than-expected outcomes pose a challenge to Novo Nordisk's efforts to introduce a strong successor to its popular obesity treatment, Wegovy. CagriSema was anticipated to surpass Eli Lilly's rival drug, Zepbound, in effectiveness.

Investors and industry analysts closely monitored the trial's results to assess Novo Nordisk's drug development capabilities in the highly competitive anti-obesity sector. The company's hope to maintain a robust pipeline beyond Wegovy now faces significant obstacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024