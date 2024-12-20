Tragedy Strikes Croatian School: A Day of Mourning

A shocking attack unfolded at a primary school in Zagreb, Croatia, when a knife-wielding assailant targeted students and a teacher. Health Minister Irena Hristic confirmed the tragic death of one pupil, while several others sustained injuries.

Reports indicate that the assailant was quickly detained by police. The incident has sent waves of shock and grief through the nation. Nova TV reported that among the injured, tragically, one pupil succumbed to injuries.

Reacting to the devastating news, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic expressed his horror at the event, sharing a moment of sorrow with the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)