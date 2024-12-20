Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Croatian School: A Day of Mourning

A horrendous attack at a Zagreb primary school left one child dead and several others, including a teacher, injured when an assailant wielded a knife. The attacker has been detained, and Croatian officials express their horror at the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A shocking attack unfolded at a primary school in Zagreb, Croatia, when a knife-wielding assailant targeted students and a teacher. Health Minister Irena Hristic confirmed the tragic death of one pupil, while several others sustained injuries.

Reports indicate that the assailant was quickly detained by police. The incident has sent waves of shock and grief through the nation. Nova TV reported that among the injured, tragically, one pupil succumbed to injuries.

Reacting to the devastating news, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic expressed his horror at the event, sharing a moment of sorrow with the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

