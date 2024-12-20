Tragedy Strikes Croatian School: A Day of Mourning
A horrendous attack at a Zagreb primary school left one child dead and several others, including a teacher, injured when an assailant wielded a knife. The attacker has been detained, and Croatian officials express their horror at the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:22 IST
A shocking attack unfolded at a primary school in Zagreb, Croatia, when a knife-wielding assailant targeted students and a teacher. Health Minister Irena Hristic confirmed the tragic death of one pupil, while several others sustained injuries.
Reports indicate that the assailant was quickly detained by police. The incident has sent waves of shock and grief through the nation. Nova TV reported that among the injured, tragically, one pupil succumbed to injuries.
Reacting to the devastating news, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic expressed his horror at the event, sharing a moment of sorrow with the affected families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zagreb
- attack
- school
- tragedy
- Croatia
- assailant
- detained
- Prime Minister
- Irena Hristic
- Andrej Plenkovic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cattle smuggler detained under PSA in J-K’s Udhampur
Croatian PM survives no-confidence motion in government over graft case
Courts order two Georgian opposition leaders detained in crackdown on pro-EU protests
Croatia adopts 2025 budget, targets deficit of 2.3% of GDP
South Korea's Political Turmoil: Former Defence Minister Detained Amid Martial Law Controversy