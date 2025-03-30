Teen Detained with Illegal Firearms in Latur
A 17-year-old was detained in Latur for possessing two country-made pistols and bullets, according to a Crime Branch official. The arrest was made by a team led by inspector Sanjeevan Mirkale. An associate involved is currently absconding.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 30-03-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 19:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A 17-year-old boy was detained in Latur after being found in possession of two country-made pistols and two bullets, a Crime Branch official disclosed.
The operation, led by Inspector Sanjeevan Mirkale, resulted in the arrest of the teenager on Saturday.
Authorities have confirmed that the juvenile was caught with illegal firearms, while an associate involved in the case remains absconding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Swift Justice: Man Arrested After Encounter Over Minor's Rape in Lucknow
Bangladeshi National Arrested in Delhi for Illegal Stay, Deportation Process Initiated
India Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants
Temple Intrigue: Priests Arrested for Chemical Attack on Accountant
Bangladeshi National Apprehended in Delhi: Illegal Stay Uncovered