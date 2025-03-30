Left Menu

Teen Detained with Illegal Firearms in Latur

A 17-year-old was detained in Latur for possessing two country-made pistols and bullets, according to a Crime Branch official. The arrest was made by a team led by inspector Sanjeevan Mirkale. An associate involved is currently absconding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 30-03-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 19:04 IST
Teen Detained with Illegal Firearms in Latur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy was detained in Latur after being found in possession of two country-made pistols and two bullets, a Crime Branch official disclosed.

The operation, led by Inspector Sanjeevan Mirkale, resulted in the arrest of the teenager on Saturday.

Authorities have confirmed that the juvenile was caught with illegal firearms, while an associate involved in the case remains absconding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025