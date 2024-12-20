Novo Nordisk's CagriSema Trial Aims for Enhanced Weight-Loss Results in 2025

Novo Nordisk is set to embark on a new clinical trial to evaluate enhanced weight-loss capabilities of its CagriSema drug in early 2025. The announcement comes after the company reported less-than-anticipated results in recent testing, revealing weight reduction figures that fell short of projections.

During its latest trial, CagriSema achieved a 22.7% weight reduction among participants, a figure that failed to meet the anticipated 25% target. This shortfall had a notable impact, wiping out up to $125 billion from the company's market valuation.

In an official statement to Reuters, a Novo Nordisk spokesperson shared plans to refine dose titration in hopes of unlocking CagriSema's full weight-loss potential, with an optimistically planned new trial slated for 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)