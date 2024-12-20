Novo Nordisk's CagriSema Trial Aims for Enhanced Weight-Loss Results in 2025
Novo Nordisk announced plans for a new trial of its CagriSema drug to explore its weight-loss potential further in 2025. The decision follows disappointing results from a late-stage trial that showed a 22.7% weight reduction, lower than the expected 25%, affecting the company's market valuation.
- Country:
- Denmark
Novo Nordisk is set to embark on a new clinical trial to evaluate enhanced weight-loss capabilities of its CagriSema drug in early 2025. The announcement comes after the company reported less-than-anticipated results in recent testing, revealing weight reduction figures that fell short of projections.
During its latest trial, CagriSema achieved a 22.7% weight reduction among participants, a figure that failed to meet the anticipated 25% target. This shortfall had a notable impact, wiping out up to $125 billion from the company's market valuation.
In an official statement to Reuters, a Novo Nordisk spokesperson shared plans to refine dose titration in hopes of unlocking CagriSema's full weight-loss potential, with an optimistically planned new trial slated for 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Novo Nordisk
- CagriSema
- trial
- weight-loss
- experimental
- drug
- clinical
- research
- market
- value