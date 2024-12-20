Rising Tensions: Deadly Airstrikes in Gaza Unfold Amid Ceasefire Stalemate
An Israeli airstrike killed eight Palestinians in the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza. Efforts to mediate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remain unresolved. Since October 2023, Israeli strikes have killed over 45,000 Palestinians, while hostilities originated from a Hamas-led attack on Israeli communities.
An Israeli airstrike targeting the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza resulted in the death of at least eight Palestinians, according to medics on Friday.
Palestinian health officials disclosed to Reuters that the Israeli military's operations across the enclave culminated in a total of 15 casualties on that day. Negotiations for a truce, mediated by Arab nations Qatar and Egypt, have yet to yield a resolution between Israel and Hamas, whose conflict extends over a year in the Gaza Strip.
Insiders in the mediation talks revealed that while Qatar and Egypt have addressed certain contentious issues, several points remain to be fully resolved. The hostilities date back to October 2023 when Hamas-aligned fighters launched assaults on Israeli communities, causing 1,200 fatalities and abducting over 250 hostages, as per Israeli records. Presently, Israel notes about 100 hostages are presumably still detained, though their status is uncertain. Meanwhile, Gaza's officials report the conflict has led to over 45,000 Palestinian deaths, displaced the majority of the 2.3 million residents, and demolished significant portions of the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Resurgence of Cricket in The Bahamas Amidst NBA Influence
Racing Rivalry: Russell and Verstappen's Qatar Dispute Escalates
Renewed Ceasefire Hopes: Hamas Resumes Negotiations with Israel Amid Global Shifts
Bahamas Braces for Leadership Changes Amid Massive Drug Trafficking Scandal
Qatar Adjusts Crude Oil Prices for January