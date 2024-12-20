Rising Tensions: Deadly Airstrikes in Gaza Unfold Amid Ceasefire Stalemate

An Israeli airstrike targeting the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza resulted in the death of at least eight Palestinians, according to medics on Friday.

Palestinian health officials disclosed to Reuters that the Israeli military's operations across the enclave culminated in a total of 15 casualties on that day. Negotiations for a truce, mediated by Arab nations Qatar and Egypt, have yet to yield a resolution between Israel and Hamas, whose conflict extends over a year in the Gaza Strip.

Insiders in the mediation talks revealed that while Qatar and Egypt have addressed certain contentious issues, several points remain to be fully resolved. The hostilities date back to October 2023 when Hamas-aligned fighters launched assaults on Israeli communities, causing 1,200 fatalities and abducting over 250 hostages, as per Israeli records. Presently, Israel notes about 100 hostages are presumably still detained, though their status is uncertain. Meanwhile, Gaza's officials report the conflict has led to over 45,000 Palestinian deaths, displaced the majority of the 2.3 million residents, and demolished significant portions of the region.

