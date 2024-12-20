Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel-Hamas Conflict Intensifies

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza killed at least 25 Palestinians as mediators struggle to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. With ongoing hostilities following attacks on Israeli communities, the situation remains dire, resulting in over 45,000 Palestinian deaths and widespread displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 23:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli airstrikes have intensified in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of at least 25 Palestinians. Among those killed were eight individuals in an apartment within the Nuseirat refugee camp and ten in the town of Jabalia, according to medical sources.

Efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas have hit a stalemate. Reuters reports that Qatar and Egypt have made some progress in resolving disagreements, but key issues remain unresolved.

The conflict escalated after Hamas-led fighters attacked Israeli communities on October 7, 2023, leading to the deaths of 1,200 people and the taking of over 250 hostages. Israel's ongoing military campaign has resulted in significant Palestinian casualties and widespread destruction in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

