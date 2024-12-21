Ceasefire Eludes Amid Gaza Devastation

Israeli airstrikes have escalated in the Gaza Strip, with at least 25 Palestinians, including several children, confirmed dead on Friday, according to medical sources. The strikes targeted an apartment in the Nuseirat refugee camp and residential areas in Jabalia.

Despite ongoing mediation efforts, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remains elusive. Negotiators from Qatar and Egypt have made some progress in resolving differences between the two sides, but significant disagreements persist. The conflict, ongoing for over a year, shows no sign of abating.

The current wave of violence was triggered by a Hamas-led attack on Israeli territories on October 7, 2023. Israeli authorities reported 1,200 fatalities and over 250 hostages taken. In response, Israel launched a massive offensive on Gaza, leading to over 45,000 Palestinian deaths and mass displacements.

