Left Menu

Ceasefire Eludes Amid Gaza Devastation

Intense Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed at least 25 Palestinians. Efforts for a ceasefire, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, remain inconclusive, as the conflict continues. The assault began after a deadly Hamas attack in Israel, resulting in massive casualties and widespread destruction in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 03:14 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 03:14 IST
Ceasefire Eludes Amid Gaza Devastation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli airstrikes have escalated in the Gaza Strip, with at least 25 Palestinians, including several children, confirmed dead on Friday, according to medical sources. The strikes targeted an apartment in the Nuseirat refugee camp and residential areas in Jabalia.

Despite ongoing mediation efforts, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remains elusive. Negotiators from Qatar and Egypt have made some progress in resolving differences between the two sides, but significant disagreements persist. The conflict, ongoing for over a year, shows no sign of abating.

The current wave of violence was triggered by a Hamas-led attack on Israeli territories on October 7, 2023. Israeli authorities reported 1,200 fatalities and over 250 hostages taken. In response, Israel launched a massive offensive on Gaza, leading to over 45,000 Palestinian deaths and mass displacements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024