Trump Pushes for US-Ukraine Minerals Deal Amid Ceasefire Talks

President Donald Trump revealed plans for a forthcoming agreement between the United States and Ukraine, focused on minerals and natural resources. The discussion comes after talks with Russian and Ukrainian leaders emphasized the importance of achieving peace in the region.

Despite a lack of a full 30-day ceasefire, Russia committed to a temporary halt on energy infrastructure attacks. Zelenskiy agreed to this pause, hinting at potential strides towards ending the conflict. "We're doing pretty well concerning Ukraine and Russia," Trump noted, underscoring the need to save lives.

The minerals deal seeks to utilize Ukraine's critical resources, providing returns for the U.S. while enhancing Ukraine's economy. Recent dialogues indicate a more detailed and comprehensive understanding, aiming to benefit both nations amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)