Slovakia's Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar has hailed the energy infrastructure ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine as a positive development, emphasizing the inability of military solutions to end the conflict effectively. His remarks coincide with discussions over the region's future peace talks.

Blanar articulated this stance during his visit to inaugurate Slovakia's honorary consulate in Kolkata, underscoring the extent of devastation caused in Ukraine, where 70% of the grid infrastructure lies in ruins. Blanar reaffirmed his support for the US efforts to mediate the situation, stating that a ceasefire is essential to stop ongoing civilian suffering.

In a bold peacekeeping gesture, Slovakia has offered to host a preparatory peace summit, should Ukraine and Russia be amenable to discussions. This underlines the country's commitment to diplomatic engagement in resolving international conflicts, also advocating for India's permanent membership in the UN Security Council.

