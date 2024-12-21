Controversy Erupts Over UK's $2.5 Billion Loan to Ukraine

The Russian embassy in London has branded Britain's planned transfer of more than $2.5 billion in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine as a 'fraudulent scheme'.

This loan, part of a $50 billion agreement by the Group of Seven (G7) nations, aims to support Ukraine in acquiring weapons and rebuilding damaged infrastructure.

British Defence Minister John Healey stated the funds would be designated for military use, potentially aiding in the development of advanced drones. Russia has criticized this arrangement, labeling it 'illegitimate' and reminiscent of 'robbery'.

(With inputs from agencies.)