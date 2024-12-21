Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over UK's $2.5 Billion Loan to Ukraine

The Russian embassy in London claimed Britain's $2.5 billion loan to Ukraine, backed by frozen Russian assets, as fraudulent. The funds, part of a $50 billion G7 loan agreement, aim to aid Ukraine's military and infrastructure. Russia denounces these actions as illegitimate and akin to robbery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-12-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 16:02 IST
Controversy Erupts Over UK's $2.5 Billion Loan to Ukraine
loan projects Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Russian embassy in London has branded Britain's planned transfer of more than $2.5 billion in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine as a 'fraudulent scheme'.

This loan, part of a $50 billion agreement by the Group of Seven (G7) nations, aims to support Ukraine in acquiring weapons and rebuilding damaged infrastructure.

British Defence Minister John Healey stated the funds would be designated for military use, potentially aiding in the development of advanced drones. Russia has criticized this arrangement, labeling it 'illegitimate' and reminiscent of 'robbery'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024