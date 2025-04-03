Ukraine's Struggle for Continued U.S. Military Support Amidst Tensions

Ukraine has yet to engage in discussions with the United States over new military aid packages, as uncertainty looms over Washington's additional support for Kyiv in its conflict with Russia. Deputy Presidential Office Head Pavlo Palisa revealed the situation during a media briefing on Wednesday.

Palisa, who is closely involved in security and defense matters, referred to past talks with U.S. representatives in March. These discussions in Saudi Arabia facilitated the resumption of previously agreed American aid, following Ukraine's readiness to consider a ceasefire proposal. However, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson had previously indicated a lack of enthusiasm for further funding.

The conflict has seen both Ukraine and Russia violate agreements, specifically targeting energy facilities. According to U.S. officials, Washington is developing new strategies to pressure both Kyiv and Moscow. Despite efforts, Palisa emphasized Ukraine's need for continued U.S. support, even as it looks to alternative suppliers to sustain its defense operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)