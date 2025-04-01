Left Menu

Swiss Sanctions on Russia: Rising Frozen Assets Amid Investigations

Swiss authorities have frozen Russian assets worth 7.4 billion Swiss francs due to economic sanctions. The increase reflects new blocks amid a criminal investigation into sanctions breaches and money laundering. Notably, four individuals linked to Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov are under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:32 IST
Swiss Sanctions on Russia: Rising Frozen Assets Amid Investigations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The value of Russian assets frozen in Switzerland due to economic sanctions saw a significant rise, reaching 7.4 billion Swiss francs by March 2025, up from 5.8 billion francs the previous year, according to a Swiss government announcement on Tuesday.

Switzerland cited a 1.6 billion franc increase, attributing it to newly identified and seized funds. The Swiss economy ministry unveiled that a continuing criminal investigation into suspected sanctions violations and money laundering was being conducted by the Swiss attorney general's office, leading to the increased asset freeze.

While details on the entities involved were not disclosed, it was revealed in August 2024 that assets worth 1.3 billion francs were provisionally frozen, focusing scrutiny on four individuals associated with sanctioned Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov. Among the blocked assets are properties, luxury vehicles, aircraft, and artwork.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025