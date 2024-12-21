Left Menu

Saukhyam Sada: Kerala's Antibiotic Awareness Movement

The Kerala Health Department plans an antibiotic literacy campaign across 343 panchayats to combat careless drug use. The campaign, part of the SPARK programme, involves over 17,000 NSS students visiting homes to educate the public on the dangers of unscientific antibiotic consumption, launching December 22.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-12-2024 18:24 IST
The Kerala Health Department is set to launch an antibiotic literacy campaign aimed at curbing indiscriminate drug use across 343 panchayats. The initiative, known as 'Saukhyam Sada', will be inaugurated by Health Minister Veena George in Pathanamthitta on December 22.

Part of the SPARK programme by the State Drugs Control Department and in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS), the campaign seeks to educate the public about the dangers associated with unscientific drug intake habits. Over 17,000 NSS volunteers will actively participate by visiting households and spreading awareness on the issue.

This campaign is the latest in a series of efforts undertaken by the state government and the Drugs Control Department to tackle the misuse of antibiotics. The previous phases have focused on reducing reckless antibiotic consumption, making 'Saukhyam Sada' a pivotal element in their ongoing health initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

