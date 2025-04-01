Debate Sparks in Lok Sabha Over Electoral Reforms and US Visa Revocations

In a fervent session on Tuesday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, bringing electoral reforms to the forefront of national discourse. Gogoi's motion centered around the pressing need for rigorous verification of Electors' Photo Identity Cards (EPIC), amidst concerns of duplicate entries and voter impersonation jeopardizing India's electoral integrity.

Highlighting persistent issues with the EPIC system, Gogoi cited discrepancies in electoral rolls due to outdated or inaccurately updated EPIC cards, leading to the presence of ghost voters. He proposed modern solutions such as biometric verification and machine learning for data cleansing, along with cross-referencing with other government databases to ensure voter authenticity.

Simultaneously, Congress MP Manish Tewari spotlighted international concerns regarding the abrupt visa revocation of Indian students by US authorities. Tewari's motion underscored the emotional and financial turmoil faced by students and their families, given the absence of transparent reasoning and grievance mechanisms for affected individuals, escalating fears of deportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)