Left Menu

Controversial Comment Sparks Diplomatic Tensions Between India and Bangladesh

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned a statement by Bangladesh's interim government, which called itself the 'only guardian of the ocean.' This has fueled diplomatic tensions, as Bangladeshi Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus hinted that India's landlocked Northeast could benefit from China's economic influence. Sarma emphasized strategic vulnerabilities and infrastructure needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-04-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 10:46 IST
Controversial Comment Sparks Diplomatic Tensions Between India and Bangladesh
Himanta Biswa Sarma Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has condemned a statement from Bangladesh's interim government, branding it as 'offensive and strongly condemnable.' The statement from Bangladesh suggested that the country sees itself as the 'only guardian of the ocean' in relation to India's northeastern states.

Bangladeshi Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus reportedly urged China to extend its economic influence into Bangladesh, stating that the landlocked nature of India's northeastern states could present opportunities for the region. This remark, made during Yunus' recent visit to China, has surfaced on social media, prompting a strong response from Sarma.

Highlighting the strategic importance of India's 'Chicken's Neck' corridor, Sarma warned against underestimating such provocative statements. He called for strengthening infrastructure to ensure seamless connectivity between the Northeast and the rest of India, suggesting alternative road routes that could bypass existing vulnerabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025