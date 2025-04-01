Controversial Comment Sparks Diplomatic Tensions Between India and Bangladesh

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has condemned a statement from Bangladesh's interim government, branding it as 'offensive and strongly condemnable.' The statement from Bangladesh suggested that the country sees itself as the 'only guardian of the ocean' in relation to India's northeastern states.

Bangladeshi Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus reportedly urged China to extend its economic influence into Bangladesh, stating that the landlocked nature of India's northeastern states could present opportunities for the region. This remark, made during Yunus' recent visit to China, has surfaced on social media, prompting a strong response from Sarma.

Highlighting the strategic importance of India's 'Chicken's Neck' corridor, Sarma warned against underestimating such provocative statements. He called for strengthening infrastructure to ensure seamless connectivity between the Northeast and the rest of India, suggesting alternative road routes that could bypass existing vulnerabilities.

