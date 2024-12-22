Left Menu

Tragedy in Gaza: Airstrikes and Hospital Bombings

Five casualties, including children, were reported following an Israeli airstrike in Nuseirat, Gaza. Concurrently, Gaza's health ministry reported severe bombing at Kamal Adwan Hospital, a key medical facility. This attack, described as unprecedented, came without warning and involved explosives and tank fire, endangering medical staff and patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2024 00:31 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 00:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating incident, five people, among them two children, lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike targeting a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp within Gaza's central region, according to medic reports shared with Reuters.

Simultaneously, a report from Gaza's health ministry disclosed the ongoing heavy bombardment of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, located in northern Gaza, describing the situation as 'unprecedented' and delivered without prior alert. This facility is one of the three remaining operational hospitals on the northern periphery, where Israeli military actions have been underway since October.

The health ministry alleged that the assault involved explosives and tank fire aimed directly at the hospital as medical personnel were present inside, posing significant risks to both staff and patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

