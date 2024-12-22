Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

In a tragic development, Israeli airstrikes claimed the lives of at least 10 Palestinians, including two children, in central Gaza. The strikes targeted homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp and Deir Al-Balah city, as confirmed by local medics on Saturday.

Concurrently, Gaza's health ministry reported severe bombings at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, describing the attacks as unprecedented and executed without any prior notice. The hospital, one of the few operational in the northern enclave, faces extreme danger amid ongoing military operations by the Israeli army since October.

The ministry stated, 'The bombing is being conducted with explosives and tank fire, directly targeting us while we are present inside the hospital departments,' underscoring the dire situation and raising international concerns.

