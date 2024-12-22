Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

At least 10 Palestinians, including children, died in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. The assaults hit residential areas and hospitals, escalating tensions. The Gaza health ministry reported ongoing attacks on the Kamal Adwan Hospital without prior warning, targeting medical facilities with explosives and tank fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2024 03:02 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 03:02 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic development, Israeli airstrikes claimed the lives of at least 10 Palestinians, including two children, in central Gaza. The strikes targeted homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp and Deir Al-Balah city, as confirmed by local medics on Saturday.

Concurrently, Gaza's health ministry reported severe bombings at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, describing the attacks as unprecedented and executed without any prior notice. The hospital, one of the few operational in the northern enclave, faces extreme danger amid ongoing military operations by the Israeli army since October.

The ministry stated, 'The bombing is being conducted with explosives and tank fire, directly targeting us while we are present inside the hospital departments,' underscoring the dire situation and raising international concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024