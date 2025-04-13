Minister Denounces Hospital Attacks in Gaza
British foreign minister David Lammy criticized Israel for attacking medical facilities in Gaza, highlighting the repeated assaults on Al-Ahli Hospital. Lammy emphasized the need for diplomacy over violence to attain lasting peace.
British Foreign Minister David Lammy issued a strong condemnation of Israel's military actions in Gaza, particularly highlighting attacks on medical facilities.
Two Israeli missiles recently struck a building within a Gaza hospital, significantly impairing healthcare access, according to Lammy's social media post.
He stressed that ongoing assaults on places like Al-Ahli Hospital hinder peace efforts, urging diplomacy as the path forward.
