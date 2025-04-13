Left Menu

Minister Denounces Hospital Attacks in Gaza

British foreign minister David Lammy criticized Israel for attacking medical facilities in Gaza, highlighting the repeated assaults on Al-Ahli Hospital. Lammy emphasized the need for diplomacy over violence to attain lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 18:38 IST
Minister Denounces Hospital Attacks in Gaza
hospital

British Foreign Minister David Lammy issued a strong condemnation of Israel's military actions in Gaza, particularly highlighting attacks on medical facilities.

Two Israeli missiles recently struck a building within a Gaza hospital, significantly impairing healthcare access, according to Lammy's social media post.

He stressed that ongoing assaults on places like Al-Ahli Hospital hinder peace efforts, urging diplomacy as the path forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025