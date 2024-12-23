President Murmu Calls for Organ Donation Awareness Boost
President Droupadi Murmu highlights the need for raising awareness about organ donation, urging doctors to play a pivotal role. At Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital's convocation, she stressed developing artificial organs and continuing donation efforts to address transplant demands.
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday emphasized the urgent need to overcome public hesitancy regarding organ donation, suggesting doctors have a critical role in raising awareness for this essential cause.
Speaking at the 6th Convocation of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, she pointed out the increasing list of organ transplant recipients.
She highlighted recent advances, like India's first CAR-T cell therapy, urging collaborations between medical and technical institutes to foster research and innovation in medical science.
