Holiday Trading Fuels Wall Street Win Streak Amid Tech Surge
Wall Street's main indexes ended higher with the Nasdaq and Dow Jones marking three consecutive wins due to strong tech stocks. While trading volumes were reduced, major exchanges like Meta, Nvidia, and Tesla showed significant gains. The U.S. Federal Reserve's rate forecast impacted markets, yet a potential 'Santa Claus Rally' looms.
Wall Street's primary indexes closed on a high note Monday, with the Nasdaq and Dow Jones achieving a three-day winning streak. The gains were bolstered by influential tech stocks, especially on a day with reduced trading due to the holiday.
Tech giants Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Tesla exhibited significant increases, ranging from 2.3% to 3.7%. Their performance helped the Nasdaq and Dow Jones secure their consecutive wins, while the S&P 500 marked its second rise in three sessions.
The rally follows a challenging period, notably after the U.S. Federal Reserve adjusted its rate cut predictions. Despite some volatility, trends in tech stocks remain strong, with a potential 'Santa Claus Rally' anticipated by market analysts as the year-end approaches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
