Holiday Trading Fuels Wall Street Win Streak Amid Tech Surge

Wall Street's primary indexes closed on a high note Monday, with the Nasdaq and Dow Jones achieving a three-day winning streak. The gains were bolstered by influential tech stocks, especially on a day with reduced trading due to the holiday.

Tech giants Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Tesla exhibited significant increases, ranging from 2.3% to 3.7%. Their performance helped the Nasdaq and Dow Jones secure their consecutive wins, while the S&P 500 marked its second rise in three sessions.

The rally follows a challenging period, notably after the U.S. Federal Reserve adjusted its rate cut predictions. Despite some volatility, trends in tech stocks remain strong, with a potential 'Santa Claus Rally' anticipated by market analysts as the year-end approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)