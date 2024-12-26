Indian Pharma Industry's Bold Leap into Global Health

In a stark evolution, the Indian pharmaceutical industry is on the brink of a revolution by 2025, spurred by innovations like AI, machine learning, and precision medicine. Expected to swell to USD 130 billion by 2030, the sector will prioritize global quality, innovation, and accessibility, according to industry leaders.

Projected to double its current market size, India's pharma industry is eyeing favorable policies, rich demographic and digital talent pools to catapult itself as a leader in global health. Renowned for its significant share in generic drug sales, India aims to enhance its role through research excellence and innovation.

Key figures such as Sudarshan Jain and Anil Matai highlight the industry's focus on quality, regulatory support, and collaboration between stakeholders to address healthcare needs worldwide. This transformation is underscored by new market opportunities in complex molecules and the booming global biosimilars sector.

