China Resumes Australian Lobster Imports After Diplomatic Thaw

In a significant move, China's commerce ministry announced the resumption of quarantine inspections for Australian lobster imports, addressing trade disruptions stemming from a 2020 diplomatic standoff. This development marks a pivotal restoration in trade relations between the two countries.

The trade disruptions began when China imposed unofficial bans on various Australian goods valued at A$20 billion, following Australia's call for a COVID-19 origins inquiry. Key Australian exports like coal, wine, and rock lobster were also affected, severely impacting trade dynamics.

With the lifting of these barriers, both nations are poised to enhance cooperation within traditional sectors while exploring opportunities in emerging industries. Chinese officials expressed optimism about further strengthening economic and trade ties, signaling a new chapter in bilateral relations.

