China Resumes Australian Lobster Imports After Diplomatic Thaw
China has lifted its quarantine inspections on Australian lobster imports, which were halted due to a diplomatic dispute in 2020. This resumption symbolizes a full restoration of trade relations between the two nations. The change follows improved diplomatic ties and aims to enhance bilateral economic cooperation.
In a significant move, China's commerce ministry announced the resumption of quarantine inspections for Australian lobster imports, addressing trade disruptions stemming from a 2020 diplomatic standoff. This development marks a pivotal restoration in trade relations between the two countries.
The trade disruptions began when China imposed unofficial bans on various Australian goods valued at A$20 billion, following Australia's call for a COVID-19 origins inquiry. Key Australian exports like coal, wine, and rock lobster were also affected, severely impacting trade dynamics.
With the lifting of these barriers, both nations are poised to enhance cooperation within traditional sectors while exploring opportunities in emerging industries. Chinese officials expressed optimism about further strengthening economic and trade ties, signaling a new chapter in bilateral relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)