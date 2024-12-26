Journalists Targeted: Escalation in Gaza Conflict

Gaza authorities reported Thursday that an Israeli airstrike killed five Palestinian journalists outside a hospital. Israel's military contended the strike targeted a vehicle with Islamic Jihad militants. The assault is part of ongoing violence, as tensions flare and negotiations for a ceasefire stall.

The Palestinian Journalists Union confirmed the victims were with Al-Quds Today channel, killed outside Al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza. Video footage revealed the wreckage of their van, marked with the word 'PRESS.' More than 190 journalists have died since conflict began in October 2023.

Israel, frequently accused of targeting media personnel, denied such claims, stating efforts to avoid civilian harm. Meanwhile, the enclave's medics reported fatalities and injuries from further strikes, as ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel remain unresolved, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)