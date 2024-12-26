China Revises Economic Growth, Eyes Ambitious Future Goals

On Thursday, China announced an upward revision of its economy size by 2.7%, adjusting the GDP by 3.4 trillion yuan. Despite this alteration, officials stated it would have minimal influence on this year's growth outcome. Chinese leaders remain committed to stimulus measures aimed at reaching a 5% expansion target for 2025.

The National Bureau of Statistics highlighted that the GDP adjustment is part of the fifth national economic census, which included an analysis of pandemic impacts and global economic shifts. While specific reasons for the revision were not disclosed, more details will be available soon according to Kang Yi, head of the bureau.

Amid these updates, China's economy has faced internal and external challenges but has shown resilience over the past years. As President Xi Jinping aims for 'Chinese-style modernization' by doubling the economy by 2035, skepticism remains over the 4.7% average annual growth required to meet this ambition.

