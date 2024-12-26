Left Menu

Global Health Challenges: WuXi's Sale, Sudan's Famine, and Pharma Developments

The latest health news includes WuXi's sale of its Advanced Therapies unit due to US restrictions, expanding famine in Sudan affecting more regions, Novo Nordisk's obesity drug data dip attracting retail investors, Lilly's Mounjaro gaining NHS approval in Britain, and AstraZeneca's EU lung cancer drug withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:28 IST
China's WuXi AppTec has announced the sale of its cell and gene therapy unit to U.S.-based Altaris LLC as part of a broader impact from new U.S. restrictions on Chinese businesses. The deal, involving WuXi's Advanced Therapies, comes amid heightened national security concerns.

Observers warn that famine conditions in Sudan are intensifying, spread across five regions and expected to affect another five by May. The humanitarian situation is being exacerbated by ongoing conflicts, hindering aid delivery despite desperate needs.

In pharmaceutical news, Novo Nordisk saw a surge of interest from U.S. retail investors after releasing less-than-expected data on their obesity drug, presenting a dip-buying moment. Meanwhile, Lilly's Mounjaro is set to join the NHS lineup in Britain, and AstraZeneca stepped back from its EU application for a lung cancer medication.

