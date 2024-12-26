Global Health Challenges: WuXi's Sale, Sudan's Famine, and Pharma Developments

China's WuXi AppTec has announced the sale of its cell and gene therapy unit to U.S.-based Altaris LLC as part of a broader impact from new U.S. restrictions on Chinese businesses. The deal, involving WuXi's Advanced Therapies, comes amid heightened national security concerns.

Observers warn that famine conditions in Sudan are intensifying, spread across five regions and expected to affect another five by May. The humanitarian situation is being exacerbated by ongoing conflicts, hindering aid delivery despite desperate needs.

In pharmaceutical news, Novo Nordisk saw a surge of interest from U.S. retail investors after releasing less-than-expected data on their obesity drug, presenting a dip-buying moment. Meanwhile, Lilly's Mounjaro is set to join the NHS lineup in Britain, and AstraZeneca stepped back from its EU application for a lung cancer medication.

