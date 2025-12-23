Sudan's Struggle: A Bid for Peace Amid Chaos

Sudan's Prime Minister Kamil Idris has put forward an ambitious proposal aimed at ending the nearly 1,000-day war with a rival paramilitary force. This peace initiative includes a UN-monitored ceasefire and the withdrawal and disarmament of paramilitary groups, intending to curb the violence that has ravaged the country since a power struggle erupted in April 2023.

Despite the Prime Minister's plan, backed by local and international stakeholders, the Rapid Support Forces appear unlikely to support a settlement that would effectively dismantle their military strength. The United States, alongside the Quad -- Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE -- recommends an immediate humanitarian truce to address the dire conditions affecting Sudanese civilians.

With over 40,000 deaths and millions displaced, the humanitarian crisis is monumental. UN officials emphasize the urgency of ceasing hostilities and stopping the flow of sophisticated weaponry fueling the conflict. Stakeholders are urged to exert influence to end the devastation and move towards sustainable peace and civilian rule.

