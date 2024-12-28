UP Steps Up Fight Against Tuberculosis

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged officials to intensify efforts in the state's tuberculosis control programme.

In a video conference with senior officials and district magistrates about the 'TB Free India' initiative, Adityanath emphasized that Uttar Pradesh, being the most populous state, bears the largest responsibility to achieve the nation's TB-free target by 2025.

He highlighted that the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme showed positive results in 15 pilot districts. Following his remarks, a three-tier committee of district magistrate, chief medical officer, and chief development officer has been formed to oversee weekly, fortnightly, and monthly reviews. Over three years, the enhanced TB testing facilities have increased notifications from 4.46 lakh to 6.59 lakh.

