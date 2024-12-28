Reliance Expands Health Horizons with Karkinos Acquisition

In a strategic move to bolster its healthcare division, Reliance Industries, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has acquired Karkinos, a technology-driven oncology-focused platform, for Rs 375 crore. This acquisition is seen as a push to expand Reliance's health services portfolio.

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL), a subsidiary of the valued Indian company, confirmed the acquisition through a stock exchange filing. Karkinos, established in 2020, specializes in early cancer detection and management with a turnover of Rs 22 crore in 2022-23.

Reliance's acquisition received clearance from the National Company Law Tribunal and requires no further approvals. Karkinos has partnered with 60 hospitals to provide oncology services and plans to open a 150-bed cancer hospital in Manipur.

