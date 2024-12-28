Left Menu

Reliance Expands Health Horizons with Karkinos Acquisition

Reliance Industries has acquired Karkinos, a healthcare platform focused on cancer detection and treatment, for Rs 375 crore. The acquisition aims to enhance Reliance's health services portfolio. Karkinos provides innovative cancer solutions and collaborates with hospitals, with a new facility underway in Imphal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 13:39 IST
Reliance Expands Health Horizons with Karkinos Acquisition
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster its healthcare division, Reliance Industries, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has acquired Karkinos, a technology-driven oncology-focused platform, for Rs 375 crore. This acquisition is seen as a push to expand Reliance's health services portfolio.

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL), a subsidiary of the valued Indian company, confirmed the acquisition through a stock exchange filing. Karkinos, established in 2020, specializes in early cancer detection and management with a turnover of Rs 22 crore in 2022-23.

Reliance's acquisition received clearance from the National Company Law Tribunal and requires no further approvals. Karkinos has partnered with 60 hospitals to provide oncology services and plans to open a 150-bed cancer hospital in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024