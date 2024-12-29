Conflict Escalates as Hospital Raid Sparks International Concern

In a dramatic escalation, Israeli forces detained over 240 Palestinians during a raid on a Gaza hospital, sparking international concern. Among those detained were medical staff and the hospital director, Hussam Abu Safiya, who, according to freed staff, was beaten by soldiers.

The Israeli military claims the hospital was used as a command center for Hamas military operations, leading to the detentions. Meanwhile, Hamas disputes these assertions, urging international intervention to protect medical facilities from such accusations.

The World Health Organization condemned the raid, highlighting the crippling impact on Gaza's healthcare system. As tensions heighten, much of northern Gaza has been evacuated or destroyed, with accusations of ethnic cleansing looming over Israel's military actions.