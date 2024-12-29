Left Menu

Global Health Developments: From Cancer Breakthroughs to Bird Flu Mutations

Recent health news includes the FDA's approval of an injectable version of Opdivo, a revived lawsuit against Novartis for alleged kickbacks, Kosovo's first monkeypox case, U.S. CDC's report on bird flu mutations, China boosting respiratory disease surveillance, and BioNTech settling COVID vaccine royalty payments.

Updated: 29-12-2024 02:30 IST
The FDA has approved an injectable version of Bristol Myers Squibb's cancer drug, Opdivo. As a PD-1 inhibitor, Opdivo aids the immune system in fighting cancer by lifting natural constraints.

Novartis faces legal action once more with the reinstatement of a whistleblower lawsuit alleging illegal kickbacks to promote its multiple sclerosis drug, Gilenya, via misleading medical events.

In health news abroad, Kosovo reports its first case of monkeypox following the return of a citizen from Africa. The CDC also identified mutations in the bird flu virus in the U.S., prompting concerns about potential adaptations. Meanwhile, China is enhancing its respiratory disease monitoring system to better respond to emerging health threats this winter. Additionally, BioNTech has agreed to a settlement of $791.5 million with the U.S. NIH and UPenn over COVID-19 vaccine royalties.

