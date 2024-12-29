New Zealand's Pandemic Preparedness: Urgent Steps Needed

The long-awaited Royal Commission of Inquiry into COVID-19 uncovers significant gaps in New Zealand's pandemic preparedness. Despite the success of its elimination strategy in minimizing COVID-19 mortality, the report highlights the pressing need for improved public health infrastructure and planning.

Amid job cuts in the public health sector, the report's 39 recommendations call for robust government action. Plans emphasize the need for anticipatory governance, strategic leadership, and improved sector-specific strategies to combat future pandemics efficiently.

Challenges remain, particularly in implementing these recommendations, as economic pressures and downsizing threaten the necessary expansion of pandemic capabilities. Immediate government response and investment are crucial to mitigate the impacts of future health crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)