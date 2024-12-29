Breakthroughs and Battles in Health: New Approvals, Lawsuits, and Discoveries

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an injectable version of Bristol Myers Squibb's cancer treatment, Opdivo, enhancing the plasticity of the immune system through the innovative PD-1 inhibitor technology.

Novartis finds itself embroiled in legal contention yet again, as a U.S. appeals court revives allegations of kickbacks to physicians for promoting the MS drug Gilenya. This whistleblower lawsuit seeks to demonstrate that the Swiss pharmaceutical giant engaged in fraudulent activities contravening the federal False Claims Act.

In a concerning public health development, Kosovo has confirmed its inaugural case of monkeypox following a citizen's return from Africa. Concurrently, BioNTech has reached financial settlements with the NIH and UPenn concerning royalties from its COVID vaccine, underscoring the intricate negotiations in pharmaceutical collaborations.

