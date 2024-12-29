Ayushman Bharat: Transforming Healthcare in India's Fight Against Cancer and Malaria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited the Ayushman Bharat Yojana for providing substantial relief to cancer patients in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address. Highlighting the scheme's success, Modi noted that 90% of cancer patients are receiving timely treatment, reducing their financial burdens significantly.

Modi also showcased India's triumph in combating malaria, citing an 80% decrease in cases and fatalities between 2015 and 2023, according to WHO data. He applauded communities in Assam and Haryana for their innovative approaches in tackling malaria, leveraging technology and public engagement.

With initiatives like street plays and social media, these regions have made great strides in disease management, showcasing the power of collective action. Modi reiterated the government's commitment to improving healthcare access through schemes like Ayushman Bharat.

